DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Another item for the Holiday calendar, the City of Destin is hosting its 35th annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 2 at 6:00 pm.

The event will take place at the Destin Community Center of Stahlman Avenue and will be held outdoors.

A visit from Santa Claus is expected as well as live entertainment from Destin Elementary school.

The city will also hold a food drive during the event, asking for a donation of a non-perishable food item.