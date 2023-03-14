DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Lucky’s Rotten Apple in Destin was booked into Okaloosa County Jail on Sunday, March 12 for serving alcohol after hours.

Jonathan Eugene Blough, 39, owns the bar on Mountain Dr.

Per the Destin city ordinance, businesses with a liquor license are not allowed to sell alcohol between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

According to the arrest report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Lucky’s around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday for a security check and allegedly found people still inside buying and serving drinks.

The report said Blough refused to answer any of the deputy’s questions as to why they remained open and selling drinks. Blough also refused to identify himself to OCSO.

OCSO said Blough blocked the door to deputies when they asked to review the liquor license. Blough allegedly demanded a search warrant for the liquor license which deputies explained is not needed in these cases.

Florida State Statute 562.41 “states any deputy sheriff may make search of places in accordance with the laws of this state for the purpose of determining whether or not the provisions of the Beverage Law are being violated. This statute allows for such during business hours or at any other time such premises are occupied by the licensee or other persons. Any owner of such premises who refuses to admit such officer commits a misdemeanor of the second degree.”

According to the release, Blough at one point denied deputies entry to the bar by “locking Law Enforcement Officers out of the establishment while people who appeared to be patrons were still present inside.”

OCSO said Blough would open the door for patrons to leave but refused to let the deputies enter.

According to the arrest report, deputies asked Blough to step out multiple times but he refused “by trying to close the door on Lt. Topolski’s foot.”

OCSO said a previous incident on Feb. 26, 2023, matched Blough as the owner of the bar and deputies took him into custody.

Blough is charged with selling alcohol after hours and multiple counts of refusing an officer.

Blough was released from Okaloosa County jail later that day on a $3,000 bond.