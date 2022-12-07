DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin is changing the route for the 2022 Elf on the Shelf Christmas parade on Dec. 10, 2022.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Beach Drive and Highway 98, then travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade. At no time should parade spectators enter the street area. We ask that parents and guardians closely monitor their children and keep them out of the street at all times. Floats will be pre-staged at the Destin United Methodist Church the morning of the parade. City of Destin

Traditionally the route starts on Main Street with float staging at the Old-time Pottery Location.

The City did not give specific reasons for the change. However, a major renovation to that shopping center from Publix is underway.

WKRG News 5 will be in the parade Saturday morning. The parade starts at 10 am and will end at Stahlman Ave near the Destin Community Center.