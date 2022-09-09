DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel.

WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom.

The Destin city council approved an extension for the project contract on Thursday night. The new deadline brings the project to Nov. 2022. The original project was set for an Apr. 2022 debut.

Along with the expansion, the city approved a cosmetic addition to Capt. Royal Melvin’s namesake. A 10-foot by 16-foot vintage sign will be at the park.

In the past, a ‘Welcome to Destin’ sign sitting on the west end of Marler Bridge was open to public access. After that area of the bridge was restricted, the city wanted to offer another photo-op and open space to recognize the city.

The sign will cost $30,000. The city said funds will be provided by the Tourism Development Council tax revenue. Himes Signs Of NWF will construct the sign.

The new park will sit between Dewey Destin’s and Brotula’s restaurants. The park will operate like other city parks with a dawn-to-dusk policy.

Construction personnel said work is continuing project by project. The new bathroom building has been constructed. The inside of the bathrooms and stairs on the property still needs to be finished.

Thursday’s extension by the council marks the third amendment to the project, which started in December of 2019. The area was to include a kayak/canoe lift that was cut out during a previous meeting.

The City of Destin describes the future park as a gateway.

Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park is currently under development. Once completed the park will serve as the Gateway to the Destin Harbor District and will feature pathways, benches, picnic tables, and an exquisite view of the world famous Destin Harbor. City of Destin Facilities