CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District.

At least four spots are open in Crestview and trained under the Crestview Police Department. Niceville and Destin also have crossing guard openings posted online. OCSO and Eglin AFB have jobs listed as well.

Applicants must be willing to submit a resume online through the PD or city website. Crestview is offering a weekly paid position of $15 a school zone and up to $60 a day.

“With school back in session we are in desperate need for more crossing guards Please help spread the word and get our children to school safely in this rewarding position with the City of Crestview.” Crestview Police Department

Destin offers $11.50 per hour with two shifts a day under the FDOT umbrella.

“A crossing guard must attend a minimum of four hours of classroom instruction conducted by a FDOT certified trainer. He/she must pass the final test with a minimum score of 75. A two-hour in the field instruction session at a real or simulated intersection without children present must be accomplished. The performance checklist must be completed with all satisfactory marks and be signed by the FDOT certified trainer. (in-house trainer available; no cost to applicant)” City of Destin job application

Along with FDOT training, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office coaches local crossing guards about roadway laws. OCSO also offers roadside safety courses for children in the county with School Resource Officers. Contact the direct school SRO for more information.

OCSD said they are also in need of bus drivers and support staff across the district.