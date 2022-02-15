FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent Tuesday afternoon giving a tourism update at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island.

During the press conference, Gov. DeSantis was directed to complaints of increasing power bills in Northwest Florida after the merger of Gulf Power with Florida Power and Light Company (FPL).

DeSantis responded to the question with a statement:

“Well, obviously when you have the prices rising through everything, it’s a huge burden on people to be able to see gas bills, energy bills, all this stuff go. You know my view is, you know we want to have affordable energy in the state of Florida and we’re committed to doing that and and and that’s where we’re going to be on that.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Power & Light customers have been protesting the rising power bills, which in some cases have doubled and even tripled. FP&L responded to protests, saying the rate increase is part of a four-year plan agreed to by Gulf Power that will ultimately make rates lower than they were in 2021. Still, complaints led Pensacola to consider establishing its own electric utility, though Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday he was unsure if the city would make the move.