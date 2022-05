CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to appear in Crestview Wednesday morning. The governor’s office said he will appear with Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time at Hub City Smokehouse & Grill.

WKRG News 5 will stream live coverage of the event our Facebook page. We will update this story as we learn more about the governor’s visit to northwest Florida.