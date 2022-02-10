NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) honored Deputy Jacob Turner Thursday for a live-saving act in December of 2021.

Read the full report from OCSO:

Child Rescue Congratulations are in order for Deputy Jacob Turner! He earned a Certificate of Commendation for his actions last December 30th as he was leaving the Magnolia PlantationSubdivision. As he approached Highway 20, he observed a young child wearing pajamas and holding an IPad running barefoot in eastbound traffic. Due to heavy vehicle traffic, he immediately left his vehicle and ran out onto the Highway, risking his own safety to rescue the child from being struck by fast moving vehicles.Once he got the child to safety, he was met by residents of the subdivision who were out looking for the child. He learned that the child had low functioning autism and had departed his residence. The boy was later reunited with his mother unharmed. For his substantial actions and calm demeanor, Deputy Turner is being presented with the OCSO District Certificate of Commendation. Fantastic efforts Deputy Turner. We’re TeamOCSO Proud.