OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Luckily, there are no reported injuries after a crash Friday morning on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island.

A car left the eastbound lanes colliding with an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office SUV.

OCSO said the deputy was monitoring traffic at the time.

Both the driver and the deputy inside the patrol car are ok. The two vehicles suffered severe damage.

Full post by OCSO: