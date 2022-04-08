OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Luckily, there are no reported injuries after a crash Friday morning on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island.
A car left the eastbound lanes colliding with an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office SUV.
OCSO said the deputy was monitoring traffic at the time.
Both the driver and the deputy inside the patrol car are ok. The two vehicles suffered severe damage.
Full post by OCSO:
No injuries but close call! One of our deputies was monitoring traffic off of the roadway on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island this morning when a vehicle left the roadway and struck his patrol SUV. Again, luckily there no injuries, but both vehicles suffered substantial damage. Please stay vigilant and safe on the roads!Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office