OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent a warning to kids on social media about bringing gel blasters to school.

“Gel blasters at school present a safety concern for students and staff, especially because they can be mistaken for real guns. Make sure your kids know they are NOT allowed on school property or at school events.” OCSO

School Resource Officer Deputy Jason Folley says the guns can cause alarm to those that don’t know it is a toy.

“Here is the problem,” said Deputy Folley while holding two gel blasters. “As realistic as these look, in certain situations it may cause panic or an unexpected response.”

Gel Blasters come in different styles and shoot liquid-filled pellets.

Deputy Folley works at Niceville High School and said students caught with these toys will face disciplinary action.

“Do not bring gel blasters on school property, on school buses or school events.” Deputy Jason Folley, OCSO SRO

OCSO says the toys are also dangerous outside of school. In a video, OCSO says they are especially concerned when they have been painted all black.

“Even off-campus, children and teens need to be aware they could cause alarm.” OCSO

Watch the message from OCSO below: