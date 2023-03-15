CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man wanted for felony violation of probation from drugs and other chargers started a car chase with Okaloosa County deputies Tuesday night, according to the OCSO press release.

The press release said deputies attempted to pull over 39-year-old Joshua Mann on State Road 85 around 11:30 pm on March 14.

OCSO said Mann then sped away starting a chase down State Road 85 between Duke Field and State Road 289.

The press release said patrol units were able to spike Mann’s tires on the HWY before Mann took off running into the woods.

An OCSO K9 got to work tracking Mann before dogs from the Okaloosa Correctional INstitution joined in. Two drones were brought out and successfully spotted Mann running from law enforcement.

The press release said deputies were able to locate Mann and he tried to run off again before he was tased and arrested.

Mann faces his felony probation and additional charges of fleeing police and resisting arrest.