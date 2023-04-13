CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A South Carolina man was booked into Okaloosa Co. Jail after he allegedly told deputies he was offered $1,100 to transport two people immigrating to America illegally.

Deputies stopped Jose Figueroa, 44, on Interstate 10 in Crestview driving a car with fake tags. Inside the car with Figueroa were a male from Honduras and a female from Mexico.

According to the arrest report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Figueroa said he would be paid $1,100 to drive to Houston to retrieve two individuals and drive them back to South Carolina to “work”. Figueroa allegedly told deputies he knew the two had come into the country illegally.

Deputies found messages on Figueroa’s phone about the human trafficking scheme. According to the report, Figueroa was paid $600 in cash upfront with a promise to receive the second half when he returned to South Carolina.

Deputies took Figueroa into custody. He is in Okaloosa County Jail charged with Human trafficking.

OCSO did not release any details about the other people in the car or what happened to them after Figueroa’s arrest.