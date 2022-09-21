DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sailmaker Lane. Residents nearby told WKRG News 5 they heard at least 12 gunshots.
OCSO said the man ignored several demands to drop his weapon before deputies opened fire. This appears to be a domestic violence situation in the gated community.
Full release from OCSO:
Armed disturbance leads to officer involved shooting: One person is dead after deputies responding to a call of shots fired encountered a man chasing and shooting at a woman inside the Regatta Bay Community in Destin. The OCSO is on scene. No deputies were injured. Investigators say it appears to have been a domestic violence situation, with the armed man pursuing the woman around and inside a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane around 4:30 p.m. He ignored repeated demands to drop the gun. Additional details will be released at a later time.