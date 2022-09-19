DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin.

Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles.

Deputies believe the man pulling on the handles was involved in the spree of vehicle burglaries. The man is over 5 feet tall and was seen wearing long camouflage shorts and tan work boots. A tattoo was also spotted on his right arm.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS.