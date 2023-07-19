FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies and K-9 units are searching in the area of Denton Boulevard and Racetrack Road for a man the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says may be armed.

The Boys and Girls Club, Choctaw High School and Pryor Middle School were placed on “precautionary lockdown/lockout status due,” according to an OCSO Facebook post.

OCSO said the man, last seen on foot, was wearing blue pants and no shirt. He was last seen with a handgun.

“Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors with doors locked and avoid the area if possible at this time,” according to the Facebook post. “Suspicious activity in the area may be reported to OCSO at (850) 651-7400, or 911 in case of emergency.”

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.