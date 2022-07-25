DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG)– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked a call for a suspicious man who approached a young girl Saturday evening at a sports complex.

OCSO said calls came in around 7 p.m. at the Morgan Sports complex off Commons Drive. A young girl told her parents a man approached her between the children’s park and the ball field asking for a bear hug.

The girl said she ran away to find her parents and told them what happened. OCSO said the parents called deputies to help but they never found the man.

The girl described the man as being in his thirties with shaggy hair and a brown beard wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

OCSO said if residents spot the man or have information about the incident, call OCSO at 850-651-7400

Full report from OCSO:

Precautionary OCSO Advisory: A young girl says a strange man approached her and attempted to give her a bear hug while she was at Morgan Sports Complex off Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin this evening. The child ran to tell her parents, who called the OCSO to investigate. Deputies were on scene quickly, searching the immediate and surrounding areas but have not located anyone at this point matching the girl’s description of a white male in his thirties with a shaggy long brown beard and shaggy hair wearing a gray shirt and shorts. The girl says it happened between the childrens’ park and the ball fields around 7 p.m. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the encounter is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page