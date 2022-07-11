FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that a woman stole his car in an auto center parking lot Saturday evening.

OCSO deputies responded to the shop on Racetrack Road around 5 p.m on June 9. The victim told deputies he left his 2008 Honda Civic engine running in the parking lot to do a quick stop inside the auto store.

The victim said he turned around and saw a short, heavyset female with blonde hair take off in the car, according to OCSO.

OCSO said the suspect is in her mid-twenties. Anyone with information can call deputies at 850-651-7400.