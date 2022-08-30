DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a man is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple locations in the Destin area this month.

A release on Aug. 26 said the man was wanted for a residential burglary in Destin. The man is accused of breaking into a home on Terrapin Trace while the residents were gone, stealing multiple credit cards.

OCSO said the man used the cards at Publix, Walmart, and a Raceway gas station all located off HWY 98.

The man in the photos drove a black Nissan SUV displaying temporary tags from North Carolina. The tag is not registered to an owner.

Tag # N536295

Any information about the burglary or tips to identify the suspect can be given to OCSO at (850) 609-2000.