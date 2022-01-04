Deputies say Florida woman tried to smuggle meth into jail

Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County deputy says Natalie Belche lied to deputies after being arrested during a traffic stop and attempted to smuggle meth into jail.

Deputies arrested Belche, 41, from Fort Walton Beach Tuesday for a suspended license. Belche is listed under the Habitual Offender driving status and was not allowed to drive again until 2023 for prior traffic violations.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the deputy asked Belche on the scene if she had anything on her person and Belche replied no. Once searched at Okaloosa County Jail, deputies found a bag of meth tucked in Belche’s waistline.

Belche then told deputies she did have the meth but it did not belong to her.

OCSO additionally charged Belche with drug possession and smuggling.

