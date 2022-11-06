UPDATE 8:00 AM: Officials with the OCSO posted this update online Sunday morning:

A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening.

58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. to report she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident.



Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victim in a hallway.



Cole says the victim had arrived at her home with a firearm and put it on a table in the living room. She says they were involved in a conversation when he left and entered a bathroom. She approached with the gun. She told investigators as he moved towards her, she shot him.

ORIGINAL STORY: NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting overnight. It happened sometime Saturday evening. This is according to a brief Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The post says “The OCSO is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a home in the Niceville area tonight. Additional details will be released at the appropriate time. There are no outstanding suspects or dangers to the public.” The post does not indicate the circumstances of the shooting or where exactly in the Niceville area it happened. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.