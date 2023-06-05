OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an 11-year-old and 14-year-old girl told deputies a man chased after them at an apartment complex “on different occasions,” near Fort Walton Beach according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, an 11-year-old girl told deputies a man wearing a COVID mask, black pants and a white t-shirt walked towards her and chased her Sunday night. The girl told deputies the man stopped when she ran in front of a car in the parking lot and she “kept running until she got home.”

The girl’s mother reported the incident to the OCSO at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

On May 19, deputies were called for a similar report by the girl’s older sister. According to the release, the 14-year-old told her mother this incident took place at around 7 p.m. on May 18. It was reported the next day.

The 14-year-old told deputies the man who chased her was wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt and white pants. She also told deputies the man was smoking in a chair at the end of a breezeway when she saw him.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.