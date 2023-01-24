CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months.

OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is complete.

Sunday’s death makes the fifth death investigation in four months. All of the following deaths are still under investigation.

October 19, 2022: call for an unattended death at 2:41 p.m.

December 18, 2022: call for a medical emergency at 2:15 p.m.

December 24, 2022: call for a medical emergency at 1:26 p.m.

January 17, 2023: call for an unattended death 10:51 a.m.

January 22, 2023: call for an unattended death 10:51 a.m.

The Okaloosa County Jail falls under the county government’s umbrella.

“The County and corrections officers are committed to keeping inmates housed in the jail as safe and healthy as possible. We staff full-time nurses and healthcare professionals to meet the medical needs of inmates as they arise. The recent deaths at the jail are unfortunate. Corrections officers continually take steps in suicide prevention and work tirelessly to eliminate illegal drug use and trafficking within the jail,” county spokesperson told WKRG News 5. “We also have a strong partnership with local mental health organizations to provide support for inmates who may be struggling with mental health issues. We understand the importance of maintaining the health and safety of all inmates, and we are dedicated to providing the best possible care for them.”

