DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies found meth, a scale and other drug-related items Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped Triffany Williams, 31, after she ran a stop sign on Melvin Street near Mountain Drive.

Williams agreed to a search of the car where deputies found, “used needles, a digital scale with residue and a plastic container with suspected meth, as well as numerous jewelers baggies and more,” said the Okaloosa County Sherrif’s Office (OCSO).

OCSO said Williams had the meth with intent to distribute. Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.