FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call in Fort Walton Beach early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a townhome at 229 Troy Street before 8 am.

OCSO said in a press release deputies found blood at the scene but no victim was around.

Checking with nearby hospitals, nobody has shown up with gunshot wounds.

OCSO is asking the ubluc for more information. Anyone with details is asked to call 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.