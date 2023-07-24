CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — During a search of a Crestview home, deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine and cash, according to a release from the department.

Deputies part of the OCSO Multi-Agency Drug Task Force and Special Response Team were sent to the 800 block of Brett Street. Once there, deputies ordered the occupants out of the home, many of whom complied, according to the release.

The release said SRT deputies noticed movement in one of the bedrooms, which they said was Larrance Moore, 36. A window in the room was broken and Moore came outside, allegedly holding a cell phone and car keys.

Deputies searched the bedroom and found three grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and over $3,500 in cash. The trunk of a car was also searched and deputies found 86 grams of meth, 27 grams of fentanyl and 11 grams of crack cocaine.

Moore was charged with trafficking meth and heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and obstructing the execution of a search warrant.