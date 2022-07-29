OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested two people after they were found with over 30 grams of fentanyl, meth and narcotics.

James Carnley, 43, and Erica Edwards, 35, were arrested Wednesday, July 27, after deputies searched a home off Edge Avenue in Niceville. Deputies were able to search the home using a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies searched the living room where Carnley lived. Under the couch, 30 grams of fentanyl were found inside a crown royal bag.

One gram of methamphetamine was also found lying on the coffee table next to a digital scale covered in drug residue.

Carnley was also found with two grams of fentanyl after deputies searched his pockets. Carnley admitted to possessing the fentanyl but said he didn’t know about the meth hidden under the couch.

Edwards’ room was also searched, and deputies found a plastic bag containing meth residue. Edwards admitted to deputies that the drug paraphernalia was hers, according to the report.



James Carnley

Erica Edwards

Carnley was charged with Trafficking in Fenyal, Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Edwards was charged with Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia, according to the release.