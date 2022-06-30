UPDATE (4:44 p.m.): Deputies confirmed that the ammunition found in a storage unit was a training round. Training rounds are not explosive and are intended to be shot out of grenade launchers for practice.

Elgin Explosive Ordnance Disposal was on scene to help with the training round.

UPDATE (4:29 p.m.): Second Street is now the only street blocked off, which is next to OCSO headquarters in Shalimar.

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is blocking off several streets around their headquarters while they investigate something they said could be explosive.

The item was brought to OCSO headquarters by a person who found it in a storage unit. Deputies are not sure if the item is an “unexploded ordnance,” but they are not taking any chances according to an OCSO Facebook post.

Currently, deputies are having the item checked out by experts.