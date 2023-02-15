Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in relation to the Longhorn Steakhouse robbery that occurred on Feb. 4.

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at Brown’s Grocery Story in Holt, Fla. early Wednesday morning for a man pointing a gun at another man’s head.

When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old David Rodriguez of Destin pumping gas into his car at the store.

According to the arrest report, deputies tried to speak with Rodriguez and he sat inside his car before exiting and complying with law enforcement.

Deputies said a bag of field-tested meth was found during a search of Rodriguez’s car along with a firearm tucked between the driver’s seat and center console.

OCSO said they believe Rodriguez sat inside the car when they arrived to hide the gun. No one at the store would confirm the sight of the gun or information about the initial armed disturbance call.

Rodriguez denies possessing the gun. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug possession.