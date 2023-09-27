OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — New information has been released on an Okaloosa County deadly shooting that happened Monday.

Deputies were called to Red Barrow Road for the report of a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Deputies arrived and found a 53-year-old man dead inside the home.

The investigation revealed a 53-year-old man had been shot by a 28-year-old relative in self-defense, according to officials.

Deputies said the 53-year-old man threatened the 28-year-old with a gun.

No charges will be filed, but the case remains active.