DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Local restaurants are cooking up special lionfish dishes the week leading to the Emerald Coast Open, a popular lionfish hunting event in Destin.

The lionfish restaurant week is from May 8 to May 14 at multiple locations:

May 8- Dewey Destin’s

May 9- Crab Trap Destin

May 10- Harbor Docks

May 11- La Paz

May 12- Brotulas

May 14- AJ’s Seafood & Oyster bar

Each chef will serve lionfish in a signature dish available for that one night only. The fish used for restaurant week come for the Emerald Coast Open Pre-tournament.

The Emerald Coast Open runs for two days May 13 and May 14 with the final weigh-in will be on May 15.

Learn more about the Emerald Coast Open here. A harborside festival and events will be held in Destin along with the tournament.