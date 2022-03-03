CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One school crossing guard was recognized after she saved a student’s life.

Mackenzie Holliday, a crossing guard with the Crestview Police Department saved a child as he was crossing the street on his bike.

Holliday and her partner, Eric Marshall work at a crosswalk at Highway 85 each morning and afternoon. On March 2, a child was riding his bike to school when Holiday signaled him to cross the street. Both Holliday and Marshall had their stop signs raised when a black pickup truck sped through the crosswalk, almost hitting the child.

Marshall stepped in pulled the child away before he was hit.