CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One school crossing guard was recognized after she saved a student’s life.
Mackenzie Holliday, a crossing guard with the Crestview Police Department saved a child as he was crossing the street on his bike.
Holliday and her partner, Eric Marshall work at a crosswalk at Highway 85 each morning and afternoon. On March 2, a child was riding his bike to school when Holiday signaled him to cross the street. Both Holliday and Marshall had their stop signs raised when a black pickup truck sped through the crosswalk, almost hitting the child.
Marshall stepped in pulled the child away before he was hit.
“The traffic had been stopped and the truck was not in line of sight when we gave the student the go-ahead to cross. Everything happened so fast, but I can honestly say that in that split second my mind was focused on her without even realizing. I have a daughter her age and all I could think about was what would I want someone to do to protect my child.”
Mackenzie Holiday