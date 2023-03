FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department said a boat caught fire Sunday evening.

The department responded to docks off Miracle Strip parkway between the Chamber of Commerce building and the Marine Bay Resort.

Crews said the fire was in the boat’s main cabin and no one was inside. The fire happened before 7 p.m. on March 26.

Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control DIstrct put out the blaze.