Crews respond to early morning house fire in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews from Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Okaloosa EMS responded to a house fire on Lisette Ct. early Friday morning.

According to the fire district, nobody was living in the home at the time.

Three fire engines and a truck were used to fight the fire.

“These types of fires are taxing on crews due to the interior conditions,” the fire district said in a social media alert.

No injuries were reported. According to the fire district, crews were still working at 7:18 a.m.