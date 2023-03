DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said a small fire started in the wooded area behind the Destin Walmart Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in the lot off Commons Drive. Crews were able to put out the fire but notified residents about lingering smoke in the area.

“Smoke in the area of Commons Dr. Small brush fire in the woods by Walmart. Fire has been extinguished and crews are working to clean up the area,” said Destin Fire Rescue in a post.