CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview is hosting a “Hail Our Heroes!” living history weekend which will also be commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. The event will run from Friday, April 22 until Sunday, April 24.

The public is invited to Twin Hills Park to witness World War II reenactment scenarios, displays of equipment, aircraft and vehicles, Allied and Axis encampments, a “World War II Milestones History Walk”, musical performances, history briefings, a USO-style big band dance and a Sunday interdenominational WWII field church service.

The city announced along with the Twin Hills Park activities, retired Air Force General Clay McCutchan, and his fellow warbird enthusiasts will host a display of static WWII aircraft, equipment, and vehicles at the Crestview Bob Sikes Airport. If weather permits, some of the aircraft will perform flyovers Twin Hills Park.

L1/Japan, Tokyo Raid/1942/pho 12











Activities included during the weekend are:

“War Briefings” with Eglin Air Force Base historian Dr. Robert Kane

Jody Ingalls musical interludes, including her show “Sentimental Journey: Songs that Brought the Boys Home”

weapons and techniques demonstrations

vehicles and equipment exhibition

On Saturday evening, the big Band Victory Dance is free to the public. This dance will feature a 15-piece Hashtag Swing band, war-era favorites such as “In the Mood,” “Opus One,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “Moonlight Serenade.”

Visitors may interact with the reenactors, ask questions and examine equipment.