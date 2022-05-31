FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested 44-year-old Cynthia Hall of Crestview for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A victim told the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Hall pointed a gun at her during a road rage incident Monday on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

The victim was driving with four children in the car at the time. Hall was released from Okaloosa County jail Tuesday with a $10,000 bond.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to OCSO for the arrest report in this case. Hall has no prior record in the Okaloosa County jail log.

OCSO said the incident with Hall is one of two road rage reports over the Memorial Day weekend.