Crestview woman critically injured in rollover crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 55-year-old Crestview woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash on County Road 393 Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash just south of Shoal River at about 10:30 a.m. Dec 3. Troopers say the woman drove off the roadway and overcorrected, which caused her SUV to overturn.

The woman was thrown from the SUV and critically injured. She was then airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, according to the release from Highway Florida Patrol.

The driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.