CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview high school senior is heading to trade school and now has $2,500 to help him in his future career.

Troy Young won the Robert and Amy Harper Scholarship at the International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada. This award is given to one student in the state of Florida for excelling in trade-based curriculum along with the Future Builders of America.

The Okaloosa County School District boasted about Young’s accomplishments at the Crestview High Building Program in a press release.

“He has earned six certifications in construction and HVAC and is a lead project manager and designer of the Capstone class project.” Okaloosa County School District Public Information Officer Catherine Card

Alongside the cash scholarship, the trip to Vegas and attendance to the Jan. 3 to Feb. 3 conference was covered for Troy and a guest. Danny Meinecke, Crestview High School’s Building Trades Teacher, and Mr. David Welch, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Specialist, went to IBS to support Troy.

“I am extremely proud of Troy and his accomplishments in our Building Trades class at Crestview High School,” stated Superintendent Marcus Chambers. “Our CTE programs are designed to create a pipeline for students to learn skills in elementary, middle, and high school and continue to college, the military, or the workforce with valuable skills that help put them ahead of their peers. Mr. Meinecke does a great job ensuring that his students are equipped for the future, no matter which path they choose to pursue when they leave his classroom.”