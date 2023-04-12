CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A middle school science teacher is on the leading edge of changing how life science is taught in school. Her students are dissecting synthetic anatomy frogs thanks to a grant from PETA.

Antoinette Robinson learned about SynFrogs from a school in South Florida. Robinson said she reached out to PETA and they jumped on board to get her classes at Davidson Middle School nearly 200 frogs, the first in Okaloosa County to do so.

“The company that made these have a whole bunch of different products, all the way up to like medical school human cadavers that can be used for dissection down to simpler things like frogs,” said Robinson. “So you can tell that they’ve put a lot of time and effort into investing and making this happen and they’re very realistic and they’re easy to use.”

Robinson said the new approach is changing the way students react to a decades-old style of learning.

“The biggest difference is students being willing to do dissection, and you know, years ago I taught over at the high school in Niceville and every year when we did dissection over there, I’d always have several students who objected to doing the dissection either for ethical reasons or personal reasons, just not wanting to deal with a real animal,” said Robinson. “When we took that out of the equation and offered this alternative approach I didn’t have any students objecting, they were all happy to do it and they all thought it was a really cool idea.”

Students can cut the frogs open and reveal their internal anatomy. They feel and look like normal frogs but are bigger than traditional dissection frogs.

“It was just interesting because it’s basically the same thing. But I was excited to do it,” said seventh grader Cole Shackleford. “I got to see the structure, the formula compound of a frog it was extremely informative.”

The insides are rubber and the frog shell can be reused. Synthetic cadaver frogs create less mess than traditional frogs. Robinson said the frogs are also safer when it comes to chemical exposure and storage.

“They’re much more humane. They’re cleaner, they’re easier to use. You don’t have to worry about the toxic effects of having to store in formaldehyde or having to expose students to formaldehyde is just a great win-win all the way around,” said Robinson.

Teachers in the region that are interested in switching or trying the synthetic frogs can contact PETA online. Robinson said all it took was an email and the process got started.

Robinson’s students are answering surveys about their experience to enhance the manufacturing process and grow the program in the future.

The frogs are good for one year before new ones will have to be bought. Robinson said they cost $150 a piece and she is working on grants with the district to have more classes use synthetic frogs moving forward.