CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Senior Police Chaplain and Reverand Harry Curtis Tomlin passed away on March 24, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Chaplain Tomlin served for the Crestview Police Department for seven years as a volunteer. Before working for CPD, Tomlin served in the United States Air Force and had a number of lifetime accomplishments.

Married for 27 years, Elizabeth Dianne Cook Geralds Tomlin ‘Dianne’ shared memories and stories of the late pastor with WKRG News 5.

“He just loved those police officers,” said Dianne. “He was concerned about their body being hurt in the time we live in and he was concerned about the salary they don’t make, and the danger they’re in, and he worried about their soul.”

“He just loved them and he cared about them even when they didn’t know that he was praying for them. He would follow them around,” said Dianne. “He could hear on the radio, you know where they were and he would follow. They never knew which car he was in or what he was in ’cause he didn’t have any markings on him if he wasn’t on call and he would go just to pray for them.”

“The Police Department never knew how much she loved them and cared about them, but he did,” said Dianne. “I think that’s one thing that they won’t ever know that they’re missing. But he’ll be praying for them in heaven.”

Chaplain Tomlin played high school football earning a scholarship to Alabama under head coach Bear Bryant and Arkansas under Lou Holtz. However, Tomlin instead joined USAF and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1985.

According to Tomlin’s obituary, the Tennessee Volunteer fan also worked as a pastor at Crestview Mennonite Church and for the American Red Cross.

Chaplain Tomlin also served as a crossing guard at several locations throughout the city and was member of the Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni and the regular pastor of the Crestview Mennonite Church Crestview Police Department

Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker took to the podium at Monday night’s city council meeting to pay tribute to Chaplain Tomlin and announced his memorial.

“We appreciate everything that Chaplain Tomlin did for us,” Chief McCosker said in a statement to WKRG News 5. “He was committed not only to his church, the members of our department but to the community as well.”

Funeral arrangements:

The visitation will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. New Beginnings Church in Crestview 412 E. James Lee Blvd. Crestview, FL

The funeral will follow at 6:00 pm.

A private burial will be held on Monday at the Barrancas Military Cemetary in Pensacola. Crestview Police Department

Tomlin died at 77 years old after becoming ill and had multiple surgeries since November 2021.

You can read Chaplain Tomlin’s obituary on the funeral home website.