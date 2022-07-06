) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for two people after several vehicles were burglarized in the Crestview community.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for two people after several vehicles were burglarized in the Crestview community.

Crestview Police believe the pair broke into the vehicles Wednesday, July 6 between midnight and 3 a.m. Reports of burglaries came from several homes at:

Brookemeade Drive

Secretariat Drive

Holly Road

Regent Road

Courtney Lane

Dabney Court

Investigators obtained security footage from one homeowner which showed two people trying to break into their SUV. If you live on one of these streets and have a security camera, Crestview Police ask that you check them.

If you have any tips about the pair’s whereabouts or have footage from the night of the crime, call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.