CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for information about a woman who went missing five years ago.

Calandra Rachel Stallworth went missing March 27, 2017. Her mother was the last person to speak with her before her disappearance. Stallworth called her mother after getting off work in Sandestin, according to a news release from the CPD.

Stallworth was scheduled to work the next day, but never showed up. Stallworth’s boyfriend, Antwon Smith, was questioned in 2017 about her disappearance and was not charged. Smith was charged with capital murder for the deaths of two men in 2020.

Currently, the CPD has followed up on several leads and interviewed witnesses, but Stallworth has not been found.

If you have any information about Stallworth’s disappearance, call the CPD’S Criminal Investigations Division at 850-682-2055 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.