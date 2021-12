OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Dec. 29.

Filadelfo Ramirez was last seen walking near the area of James Lee Boulevard and Victory Lane in Crestview around 12:40 p.m.

If you see him, please contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.