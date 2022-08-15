CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Long-time and retired- K9 officer Sonic died Friday, Aug. 12 with his family at a Northwest Florida home. Crestview Police Department posted a public memorial for the 8-year-od German Shepeard.

Officials with CPD said Sonic was named after the drive-thru restaurant in town. The business was currently the largest donor to the department in 2015.

Sonic was born in Háj ve Slezsku, Slovakia in 2013. He retired into the care of his former handler in April 2022.

During his service with the department, he held dual certifications for Polizei Schutzhundprüfung (Police Security Dog Training) which saw his service used on a continuous basis for patrol duties and when needed, subject tracking. Crestview Police Department

This news comes one week after the sudden loss of Niceville PD K9 officer Blue. Blue died after a car crash on Aug. 7. Niceville Police Department is gathering pictures and videos for a memorial tribute for Blue. More details will be released in the coming days.