CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The three Crestview police officers indicted Monday by a grand jury on manslaughter charges were released from jail on a $10,000 bond each, court records show.

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns and Evan Reynolds were all indicted in connection to the death of Calvin Wilks Jr., who died the day after Crestview police officers tased him in October of 2021. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police responded Oct. 14, 2021, to a home off Hospital Drive in Crestview after a woman was reported screaming at someone to “stop.” Police said they arrived and found Wilks. Police claimed he was cooperative at first but became aggressive closing the officer’s foot in the door. Police said he put up a fight while being detained, and that’s when they tased him.

The officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the judicial process. If convicted, the officers face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The officers are set to appear in court on July 7 at 1:30 p.m. Reynolds has entered a written plea of not guilty, according to court records.