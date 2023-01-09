CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend.

Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview.

OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled a domestic violence-related incident around 10:30 am. OCSO said he was armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Colley is a violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who had fled deputies holding a gun after crashing his truck Sunday.

Colley has a history of battery, robbery and assaulting officers according to the Okaloosa County Jail Log.

OCSO released details about the Jan. 9 domestic violence call and chase Monday afternoon.

The following is from an Okaloosa County Deputy arrest report:

A victim in the case said Colley argued with her at a Laurel Hill home Sunday morning over infidelity. The victim called for help when Colley allegedly hit her in the face and pointed a gun at her. She said Colley threatened to kill her.

When deputies arrived to speak with Colley he fled in a U-Haul truck. The deputy said Colley crashed the truck in a wooded area off Painter Branch Road and John Nix Road in Crestview.

OCSO said Colley ran from the crash and they started to search the area. Deputies said he had a handgun with him when he ran and was considered armed and dangerous.

After hours of searching, OCSO called off the manhunt and searched the U-Haul. OCSO said they found cocaine and marijuana in the truck.

Colley is booked in Okaloosa County Jail facing active outstanding warrants for failure to appear on multiple cases, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding at high speed, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and more.

OCSO said the Florida Highway Patrol, the Okaloosa Department of Corrections, and the Crestview Police Department helped with the search using staff and K-9s.