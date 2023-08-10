CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is accused of stabbing his disabled neighbor with a knife Monday at Crestview Apartments on Aplin Road.

Richard South, 65, is charged with attempted murder, armed burglary, and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

South walked up to his neighbor’s door and when the door opened, he stabbed the neighbor twice in the abdomen, according to the Crestview Police Department.

South told police he did not stab the victim and that the victim attacked him earlier in the day. Police found blood on South’s shirt and a puddle of blood at the front door of the apartment where the knife was found. South’s son said his father and the victim had a physical altercation earlier in the day, according to the arrest report.

South is in the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.