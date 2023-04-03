CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Senior Judge Rasmussen sentenced a Crestview man, Justin McCall, to 20 years in prison after being charged 13 times with vehicle burglary.

The State Attorney’s office announced the sentencing on Apr. 3. in a press release.

The release said McCall burglarized several vehicles in Crestview between the dates of Oct. 29, 2022, and Jan. 4, 2023.

In one case, the release said McCall stole items including a firearm from a vehicle. The same day he went to burglarize a second car and anciently shot himself in the leg with the stolen firearm.

The release said law enforcement found McCall wearing items reported stolen from other vehicles when they arrived to find him shot in the leg.

At the time, McCall was on probation for Grand Theft of a Firearm.

A judge sentenced McCall on March 6, 2023.

Crestview Police Department and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.