CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Eldon Garlough 63, will serve a sentence of 10 and 1/2 years in prison for ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and enhancements, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Garlough was arrested on March 3, 2021. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division searched a peer-to-peer software to find people in possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the state attorney’s office, investigators found material on two of Garlough’s home devices.

Garlough will serve prison time followed by 10 years of Sexual Offender Probation.