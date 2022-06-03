CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police arrested a man after he violated the terms of his release before the start of his trial.

Ryan D. James, 33, was arrested after he violated the terms of his pretrial release. A pretrial release is given to those awaiting trial for a crime they are accused of committing.

James was given a set of terms and conditions that he must follow while waiting for his hearing. James violated his conditions when he was charged with Domestic Violence Battery by Strangulation and felony drug charges.

Officers spotted James driving in a vehicle nearby. James, who also had a suspended license, ran from police when they tried to arrest him. James was later found hiding under debris in a wooded area at Wisteria Lane.

James was arrested and charged with:

Violation of Pre-Trial Release Conditions

Driving While License Suspended

Resisting an Officer without Violence

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Multiple counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (various pills)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James was taken into custody and booked into the Okaloosa County jail.